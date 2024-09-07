Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CHX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

