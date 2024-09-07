Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,096 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NATR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $13.05 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $244.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

