Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,833 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IJK opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

