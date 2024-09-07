Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,230 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Western New England Bancorp worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNEB. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

