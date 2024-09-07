Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 7,547 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Amdocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 89,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $84.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

