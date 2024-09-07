Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $191,000 Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 49.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $377.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $163.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $411,878.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,564.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

