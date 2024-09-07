Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,056,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $83.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

