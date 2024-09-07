Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 133,428 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,539 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 111,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

