Ross Niebergall Sells 2,988 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

