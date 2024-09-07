Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,562.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,696 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,942,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,209.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IHE stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

