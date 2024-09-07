Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires Shares of 677 SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,412,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,968 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 395,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $42.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

