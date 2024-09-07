Rothschild Investment LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 245,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000.

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $51.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

