Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 1,799 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,048,000 after buying an additional 7,237,525 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 414.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 7,371,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

