Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 1,824 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ING Groep by 51.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 203,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $807,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ING opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.52.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.8143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

