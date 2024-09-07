Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,196.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 449,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 414,751 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

GAB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

