Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $27,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5,427.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

