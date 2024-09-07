Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $29,000 in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,610,000 after acquiring an additional 105,248 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $77,547,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.2034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.