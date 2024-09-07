Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $35,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.