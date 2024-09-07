Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

