Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,540,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,956,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $89.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

