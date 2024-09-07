Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 17,814,615 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after buying an additional 10,406,673 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 114.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

