Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 4,684 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,005 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,396,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,811,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,359 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

