Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 810,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 258,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 38,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 217,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

WDS opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

WDS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

