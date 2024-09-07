Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $31,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 94.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $130.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $136.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

