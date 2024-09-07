Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after buying an additional 917,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.5 %

EQNR opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

