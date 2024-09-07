Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 314,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 256,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VCV stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

