Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in LKQ by 54.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 1.8 %

LKQ stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

