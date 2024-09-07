Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 648,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 426,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Royce Global Value Trust Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

