RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $53,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,685,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

