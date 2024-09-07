Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.90

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.90 and traded as low as $53.12. Safran shares last traded at $53.22, with a volume of 66,950 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Safran Price Performance

Safran Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

