Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $410.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.73.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $402.39 on Thursday. Saia has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Saia by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

