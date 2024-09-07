Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,304.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

UPST stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Upstart’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Upstart by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

