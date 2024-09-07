Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $291.58

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.58 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 296.08 ($3.89). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 41,283 shares changing hands.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £203.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,271.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.25.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,086.96%.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.