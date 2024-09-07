Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17,329.4% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after buying an additional 2,704,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,878,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,376 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,872,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

FNDE opened at $29.09 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.