Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Position Trimmed by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.