Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.65

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $7.58. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 8,143 shares changing hands.

Scully Royalty Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

