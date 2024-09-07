Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.29

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.29 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 80.60 ($1.06). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.05), with a volume of 2,560,243 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,960.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

