Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $99.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

