Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 48,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 47,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $220.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

