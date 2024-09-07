Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $52,976,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after purchasing an additional 181,207 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $76.95 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

