Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $703,600.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at $123,186,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.70. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

SLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 229,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

