Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.29

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.29 and traded as high as C$34.91. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$34.86, with a volume of 45,320 shares.

ZZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.23.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$232.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.21 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.0671021 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

