Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $54.28.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

