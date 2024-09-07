SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.09

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.09 and traded as low as $52.00. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 7,349 shares changing hands.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SoftBank Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.