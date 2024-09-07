SouthState Corp Acquires 63 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 180.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ASML by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $925.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

