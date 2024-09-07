SouthState Corp Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $204.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.98.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

