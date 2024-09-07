SouthState Corp Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $80.65 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.