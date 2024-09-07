SouthState Corp Purchases New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

