SouthState Corp Purchases Shares of 275 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,964,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,354,000 after acquiring an additional 103,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $50,986,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.1 %

WHR stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $138.90.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

