SouthState Corp Sells 650 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 546,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 156,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 795.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 131,767 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

